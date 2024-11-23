Nineveh’s census registers displaced people, with focus on original areas

Shafaq News/ Displaced people in Nineveh’s camps, in northern Iraq, as well as those outside the province, have been registered under the census data for their original areas, the Higher Committee overseeing the census in Nineveh announced on Saturday.

The general supervisor of the census in Nineveh, Maher Al-Sabhan, told Shafaq News that “the committee has considered the file of displaced persons living in camps outside their original provinces.”

“The census form for displaced persons includes their current and original places of residence to address their situation in the process,” he added.

Notably, Nineveh has completed the second phase of the population census, conducted on the 20th and 21st of November. The census teams have launched the third phase to gather detailed data on economic and living conditions. The Higher Committee for the Population Census in Iraq is expected to announce preliminary results by mid-week.