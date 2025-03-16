Iraq’s census: “Historic” shift to digital data

Shafaq News/ Iraq is implementing a modern population census system, replacing traditional methods, Diaa Awad Kazem, head of the Statistics and Geographic Information Systems Authority revealed on Sunday.

Speaking at a discussion session hosted by the Al-Rafidain Center for Dialogue (RCD) on “Iraq in Light of the 2024 Population Census: Potential Outcomes and Deferred Plans,” Kazem described the census conducted at the end of 2024 as a “historic step” after nearly four decades without comprehensive demographic data.

“This census was carried out using advanced mechanisms that ensured accuracy, minimized human intervention, and maintained a security system that safeguards citizens’ privacy,” he said, underscoring the significance of the census in developmental planning.

It provides precise demographic, social, and economic data to guide future policies, Kazem affirmed, pointing out to Iraq’s transition toward an electronic registry system, which would allow for continuous data updates without requiring another traditional census.

Notably, Iraq conducted its first comprehensive population census in 37 years on November 20-21, 2024.

The Ministry of Planning announced in February 2025 that the country’s population had reached 46.118 million, up from the preliminary estimate of 45.407 million released in November 2024.