Nineveh council member explains, subsidies shift focus to returning displaced Sinjar Yazidis

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the member of the Nineveh Provincial Council, Mahamoud al-Khalaf, revealed the reasons behind the suspension of financial grants for returning displaced persons in Nineveh Province and across Iraq.

Al-Khalaf told Shafaq News that the disbursement of grants for returnee displaced persons within Iraq has recently stopped, attributing this to the government's focus on “distributing grants for returning Yazidi displaced persons, aiming to facilitate their return to Sinjar district.”

The Minister of Migration has pledged to release the subsidies and grants for returning displaced persons in the coming weeks, once the disbursement of grants for Sinjar displaced persons is completed, al-Khalaf confirmed.

Notably, the Sinjar district has witnessed extreme violence in recent years, culminating in the rule of the Islamic State (ISIS), which resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians and forced many more to flee. As a result, 280,000 Yezidis are currently living as internally displaced persons in camps in a neighboring governorate.