Iraq’s teacher strikes: Parliament to convene Thursday amid mass resignations

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament will hold a special session on Thursday to discuss the demands of educators who have been protesting for days.

According to the agenda published by the Parliament's media office, the session will begin at 1:00 PM.

Educators across Iraq protested, including in Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad, Najaf, and Karbala provinces, demanding fair wages, better living conditions, and stronger legal protections.

The unrest has been particularly intense in Dhi Qar province, where over 60 school directors resigned on Wednesday, a well-informed source told Shafaq News. The educators are calling for a clear response from the Ministry of Education regarding the violations they and their colleagues faced during demonstrations.

The ministry has yet to issue an official response.

On Tuesday, hundreds of teachers gathered near Al-Baho intersection in central Al-Nasiriyah, demanding the implementation of previously promised rights by government authorities. The demonstration turned violent when police intervened, using tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse the crowd. Gunshots were also heard during the clashes.