Iraqi Parliament to convene special session to discuss the Israeli aggression against Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament has decided to hold a special session to discuss the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, according to the council's media office.

An official document stated that the session would be held on Saturday, September 28 at 01:00 pm to follow up on the “aggression of the Zionist entity on the Lebanese territories.”

The risk of a full-scale war escalated on Monday after Israel intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut, resulting in nearly 500 deaths and over 1,600 injuries, marking the bloodiest day in Lebanon since the start of the Gaza war in 2023.

Israel claims that it aims to push Hezbollah away from the border and weaken its military capabilities so that approximately tens of thousands of people who were forced to evacuate their homes in northern Israel can return.