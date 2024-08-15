Iraq's Nineveh Governor calls for "serious initiatives" to rescue missing Yazidi

Shafaq News/ The governor of Iraq's Nineveh on Thursday renewed calls for international action to support the Yazidi minority, marking a decade since the Islamic State (ISIS) group massacred hundreds of its members in the village of Kojo.

Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakheel said the Yazidi community continues to suffer from the aftermath of the 2014 genocide, urging the international community and the Iraqi government to provide more support for survivors and search for missing persons.

"We must launch real initiatives to search for the missing abductees and compensate the victims," he said in a speech commemorating the Kojo massacre. "The world cannot turn a blind eye to the ongoing suffering of the Yazidi people."

The Yazidi community, which follows an ancient religion, has faced persecution for centuries. The Islamic State's brutal campaign against them in 2014, which included mass killings, enslavement, and sexual violence, was widely condemned as genocide.

While significant progress has been made in liberating Yazidi areas and defeating ISIS, many Yazidis remain displaced and traumatized.

The governor emphasized the need for continued support to help them rebuild their lives and communities.