Iraq and Kurdistan coordinate for November census

Shafaq News/ Iraqi and Kurdish statistics authorities discussed joint preparations on Thursday for the upcoming national population census, scheduled for November, aimed at identifying developmental gaps and service deficiencies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Planning Minister Mohammed Ali Tamim chaired the meeting between the Federal Statistics and Geographic Information Systems Authority and the Kurdistan Region Statistics Authority. The discussion focused on ongoing joint efforts for the census set for November 20, according to a statement from the Federal Ministry of Planning.

Tamim emphasized the importance of conducting the census across all regions of Iraq without exception, following international standards. He highlighted the need to create a "comprehensive understanding of the current situation to identify developmental gaps and service deficiencies."

The data collected will inform the development of economic and investment strategies and policies to improve services for citizens.

Iraq is set to conduct its first national census in over two decades on November 20, 2024. This long-awaited population count will utilize technology for data collection for the first time.

The previous census, held in 1997, revealed a population of 22.33 million. The Ministry of Planning estimated the 2022 population to be around 42 million, with a 2.5% annual growth rate.

Experts emphasize the crucial role of the census in providing accurate demographic data, which is vital for economic planning and formulating effective government policies across various sectors.

However, some concerns linger regarding the potential impact of political maneuvering on the census's accuracy. Skeptics worry that attempts by certain parties to obfuscate social realities might render the data unreliable, which raises serious questions about whether the collected information could remain unutilized, hindering the development of essential service and production projects for the country.