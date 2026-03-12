CENTCOM: US refueling aircraft crashes in western Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during Operation Epic Fury, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday, clarifying that the incident occurred in friendly airspace.

In a statement, CENTCOM added that two aircraft were involved in the incident, with one going down in western Iraq while the second landed safely. “Rescue efforts are ongoing,” it added, affirming that the incident “was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”