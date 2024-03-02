U.S. Military intercepts Houthis’ missile launched from Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) declared that it had conducted missile strikes against Houthis in Yemen in "self-defense.".

"On March 1, at approximately 12:40 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a self-defense strike against one Iranian-backed Houthi surface-to-air missile that was prepared to launch from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen towards the Red Sea. CENTCOM forces identified the missile and determined it presented an imminent threat to U.S. aircraft in the region."

CENTCOM added that the Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) from Yemen into the Red Sea, but there was no impact or damage to any vessels.

The Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, started their operations in the Red Sea, preventing all Israeli or Israeli-related from passing through Bab Al-Mandeb.

The group said that all its operations are in solidarity with "the oppressed Palestinian people, who until this moment are subjected to aggression and siege."

The Yemeni group, which controls most of Yemen, including the vital capital, Sanaa, is a key player in the region and a main part of the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance. This umbrella includes Iraqi factions, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, the U.S. has expressed solidarity with Tel Aviv, providing it with unconditional military, political, and financial support.

Earlier, Washington used veto power to quash Algeria's draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The U.S. administration repeatedly said that it did not want the war to be expanded, especially after its interests were attacked in Iraq and Syria by the Iraqi Resistance in Iraq. Yet, the blatant support for Israel put the U.S. administration in a critical position, facing massive protests in different states, where President Joe Biden was unwelcome, including Michigan, the home of the large Palestinian, Lebanese, Yemeni, and Iraqi communities.