CENTCOM warns of environmental disaster in the Red Sea

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command warned on Saturday of an environmental disaster due to a cargo ship abandoned in the Gulf of Aden after an attack by the Houthis.

"Iran-backed Houthi terrorists attacked the M/V Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned bulk carrier. The ship is anchored but slowly taking on water. The unprovoked and reckless attack by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists caused significant damage to the ship, which caused an 18-mile oil slick."

The Statement explained, "The M/V Rubymar was transporting over 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it was attacked, which could spill into the Red Sea and worsen this environmental disaster." Considering the Houthis are demonstrating "disregard for the regional impact of their indiscriminate attacks, threatening the fishing industry, coastal communities, and imports of food supplies."

Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, British-registered, and Lebanese-operated cargo ship, was attacked last Sunday by the Houthis in the Red Sea.