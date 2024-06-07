US Central Command announces destruction of 8 Houthi drones over Red Sea

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the destruction of eight Houthi drones over the Red Sea.

In a statement, CENTCOM said, " In the past 24 hours, US Central Command (US CENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed eight Houthi uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Red Sea."

The statement added, " US CENTCOM forces successfully destroyed two Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea."

CENTCOM noted that a coalition ship successfully intercepted a drone over the Red Sea that had been launched from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen, confirming that "We, coalition, or commercial ships reported no injuries or damage."

Since November 19, the Houthis have attacked merchant ships and tankers in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, claiming to support Gaza amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict since October 7.

In response, US and UK forces have launched multiple strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen since January 12. The US military has targeted missiles reportedly ready for launch.

The Houthis affirmed their readiness for a prolonged battle with the United States, asserting that they have full control over the waterways in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.