CENTCOM destroys Houthi vessels in Red Sea amid regional tensions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the destruction of four Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea.

“It was determined the USVs presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure,” the Command posted on X.

Last Saturday, CENTCOM announced the destruction of a drone launched from areas under the control of the Houthis in Yemen.

Notably, the Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles towards Israel and at Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in a show of support for Palestinians amid Israel’s war on Gaza, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 39,424 Palestinians, predominantly children, women, and elderly.

On January 12, the US and the UK launched a major attack on Ansarallah (Houthi movement) sites across Yemeni cities, following the movement's strikes in the Red and Arab Seas. Ansarallah then targeted American and British ships in retaliation.