Iraq’s Umm Qasr port welcomes first direct shipment from China

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The first direct cargo vessel from China arrived at North Umm Qasr port in Basra, southern Iraq, marking the resumption of direct maritime shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the General Company for Iraqi Ports reported on Monday.

The vessel, MV KSL XINYANG, carried industrial equipment and materials for the Iraqi oil sector, along with commercial goods. Total cargo volume reached 29,720 tons.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the company, told Shafaq News that Iraqi ports continue to operate on regular schedules to maintain stable vessel traffic and cargo handling, noting that the vessel’s arrival reflects the ports’ capacity to sustain import flows despite recent regional disruptions.

The strategic waterway has remained largely restricted since February 28 following the US–Israel war on Iran, which disrupted energy flows and limited shipments across the region, prompting Gulf producers, including Iraq, to scale back exports. Baghdad, however, secured access to the passage after Iran granted “brotherly Iraq” an exemption from “any restrictions imposed on the Strait of Hormuz,” setting it apart from states Tehran considers hostile.

Read more: Iraq's oil lifeline blocked: Why the crisis runs deeper than Hormuz