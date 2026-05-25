Tanker with Iraqi crude clears blocked Hormuz

Shafaq News- Strait of Hormuz

Two tankers stranded for three months have transited the Strait of Hormuz using a route designated by Iran, Reuters reported on Monday, amid signs of progress in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Fure Vyl and the oil tanker Eagle Verona were among the few large vessels to leave the Gulf through the “control zone” extending from the western edge of Iran’s Qeshm Island to a point east of Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates.

Owned by Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and carrying Qatari LNG, the Fure Vyl, is expected to unload its cargo in Pakistan on Tuesday. The Eagle Verona, chartered by a subsidiary of Chinese energy company Sinopec and loaded with Iraqi crude oil, is scheduled to arrive at China’s Ningbo port on June 12.

The strategic waterway has remained largely restricted since February 28 following the US–Israel war on Iran, disrupting energy flows and prompting Gulf producers, including Iraq —which routes roughly 95% of its oil exports through the corridor— to scale back shipments.

Baghdad had previously secured access to the passage after Iran granted “brotherly Iraq” an exemption from “any restrictions imposed on the Strait of Hormuz,” setting it apart from states Tehran considers hostile.

Read more: Iraq's oil lifeline blocked: Why the crisis runs deeper than Hormuz