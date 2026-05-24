US-Iran deal reaches final 5%

Shafaq News- Washington

A framework agreement with Iran is “95% there,” Fox News revealed on Sunday, noting that negotiators are currently haggling over language detailing Tehran’s nuclear stockpile and the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing US officials, the outlet indicated that the deal could be signed either “today or tomorrow,” with US President Donald Trump inclined to give Iran “5, 6, 7 days” to push the agreement over the line.

Earlier today, Trump instructed negotiators “not to rush into a deal,” arguing that time is on Washington’s side.

Axios previously disclosed that the recently reached US-Iran memorandum includes negotiations over sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz under a phased de-escalation framework. Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei had “in principle” approved the agreement framework, though Tehran’s internal approval process could still take several days.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence