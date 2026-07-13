Oil dominates Iraq's exports to US at $6.5 billion in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Mineral fuels and oil products accounted for nearly all of Iraq's exports to the United States in 2025, with total Iraqi exports to the US market reaching $6.5 billion, according to Trading Economics data based on US Census Bureau figures.

Crude oil alone was valued at $4.79 billion, while petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals contributed an additional $1.65 billion, bringing total energy exports to $6.45 billion, or 99% of all Iraqi exports to the US market. No single non-energy category exceeded $37 million.

Iraq's exports to the US have followed a consistent downward trend in recent years, from $10 billion in 2022 to $8.9 billion in 2023, $7.7 billion in 2024, and $6.5 billion in 2025.

Read more: Iraq's oil revenues under US financial guard 23 years after invasion