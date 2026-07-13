World Cup 2026 July 14 preview: France and Spain chase final

Shafaq News- Dallas

France and Spain meet in the first 2026 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Baghdad time at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

The winner will advance to Sunday’s final against Argentina or England, while the losing side will enter the third-place playoff.

France are seeking a third successive World Cup final after winning the title in 2018 and finishing runners-up in 2022. Didier Deschamps’ side reached the last four with a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco, secured by goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Mbappe has led the French campaign with eight goals and three assists in six appearances. His pace, movement, and finishing remain central to a side capable of attacking through Dembele, Michael Olise, and a deep group of midfield runners.

Meanwhile, Spain booked their first World Cup semifinal since lifting the trophy in 2010 by defeating Belgium 2-1. Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring before Mikel Merino delivered the winner.

Luis de la Fuente’s team have relied on controlled possession, aggressive pressing, and width from Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, who has again emerged as Spain’s primary creative threat from the right, combining direct dribbling with an ability to move inside and link with midfield.

The meeting extends a rivalry shaped by several major knockout encounters. France won the countries’ only previous World Cup clash, recovering from a goal down to claim a 3-1 round-of-16 victory in 2006 before reaching the final, but Spain have held the upper hand more recently, after La Roja defeated France 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semifinal, when Yamal scored the equalizer, then prevailed 5-4 in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal.