FIFA fines Iraq $60K over World Cup cards

Shafaq News- Baghdad

FIFA fined Iraq $60,000 for disciplinary cards collected during the 2026 World Cup, according to a notice received by the Iraq Football Association.

The sanction included $40,000 for four yellow cards and $20,000 for one straight red under FIFA’s disciplinary regulations.

Defender Rebin Sulaka received the dismissal during Iraq’s 5-0 loss to Senegal in their final Group I match, with VAR upgrading the referee’s initial yellow card.

Iraq exited the tournament without a point after defeats to Norway, France, and Senegal in their first World Cup appearance since 1986. The Lions of Mesopotamia scored once and conceded 12 goals, with Aymen Hussein netting their only goal in the 4-1 opening loss to Norway.