Kuwait demands action after Iraq’s Basra consulate attacks

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Kuwait condemned attacks targeting its Consulate General in Iraq's southern city of Basra on Monday, calling on the Iraqi government to take decisive action against those responsible.

The Foreign Ministry said the repeated targeting of the consulate is "an unacceptable violation of the sanctity of consular missions" and that it undermines Iraq's obligations under the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, particularly Article 31, which requires host states to ensure the protection and inviolability of consular premises.

Acknowledged the Iraqi government's efforts to address the incidents, the Kuwaiti ministry urged Baghdad to take measures to ensure such attacks are not repeated.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجيةالاثنين 13 يوليو 2026تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها، بأشد العبارات، للعدوان الآثم الذي تشنه الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، والفصائل والميليشيات الموالية لها في جمهورية العراق على دولة الكويت، من خلال الاعتداءات التي استهدفت… pic.twitter.com/lzgyK78kip — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) July 13, 2026

On Sunday, protesters gathered outside the Kuwaiti Consulate in Basra following the killing of Iraqi fisherman Najm Abdullah by the Kuwaiti Coast Guard. Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi instructed the Foreign Ministry, the Army General Staff, and security authorities in Basra to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.