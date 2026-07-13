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Kuwait demands action after Iraq’s Basra consulate attacks

Kuwait demands action after Iraq’s Basra consulate attacks
2026-07-13T13:18:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Kuwait condemned attacks targeting its Consulate General in Iraq's southern city of Basra on Monday, calling on the Iraqi government to take decisive action against those responsible.

The Foreign Ministry said the repeated targeting of the consulate is "an unacceptable violation of the sanctity of consular missions" and that it undermines Iraq's obligations under the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, particularly Article 31, which requires host states to ensure the protection and inviolability of consular premises.

Acknowledged the Iraqi government's efforts to address the incidents, the Kuwaiti ministry urged Baghdad to take measures to ensure such attacks are not repeated.

On Sunday, protesters gathered outside the Kuwaiti Consulate in Basra following the killing of Iraqi fisherman Najm Abdullah by the Kuwaiti Coast Guard. Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi instructed the Foreign Ministry, the Army General Staff, and security authorities in Basra to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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