11 June - 19 July 2026
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
View matches

Iraq foreign investment returns positive at $400M

Iraq foreign investment returns positive at $400M
2026-07-13T14:30:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq attracted $400 million in foreign direct investment in 2025, according to UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), reversing net divestment of $7.46 billion a year earlier.

The inflow placed Iraq eighth among Arab economies. The UAE led with $63 billion, followed by Kuwait with $36 billion and Saudi Arabia with $27 billion.

Qatar received $3.3 billion, Morocco $800 million, Egypt $700 million, and Bahrain $600 million. Iraq exceeded Lebanon, at $300 million, and Oman, at $200 million.

Global foreign direct investment rose 6% to $1.6 trillion in 2025, ending two years of decline, though UNCTAD described the recovery as narrow and uneven.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon