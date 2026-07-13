Iraq foreign investment returns positive at $400M

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq attracted $400 million in foreign direct investment in 2025, according to UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), reversing net divestment of $7.46 billion a year earlier.

The inflow placed Iraq eighth among Arab economies. The UAE led with $63 billion, followed by Kuwait with $36 billion and Saudi Arabia with $27 billion.

Qatar received $3.3 billion, Morocco $800 million, Egypt $700 million, and Bahrain $600 million. Iraq exceeded Lebanon, at $300 million, and Oman, at $200 million.

Global foreign direct investment rose 6% to $1.6 trillion in 2025, ending two years of decline, though UNCTAD described the recovery as narrow and uneven.