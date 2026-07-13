Yemen's Houthis strike Saudi Abha Airport

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthis on Monday struck Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones in response to the Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport earlier today.

The group's spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yehya Saree said the Saudi strikes on Sanaa airport targeted the facility at 1:54 p.m. local time “to close it to humanitarian flights carrying patients and stranded passengers,” adding that Yemeni forces engaged the attacking aircraft during the assault.

Saree said the Abha operation achieved its objectives and warned all airline companies against flying through Saudi airspace until the blockade on Sanaa International Airport is lifted.