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Lebanon to begin Israel talks in Rome despite 4K+ killed

Lebanon to begin Israel talks in Rome despite 4K+ killed
2026-07-13T20:43:46+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut/ Rome

Israeli attacks have killed 4,324 people and wounded 12,221 in Lebanon since March 2, the Health Ministry reported on Monday, while the two sides are scheduled to start a new round of direct talks in Rome.

President Joseph Aoun instructed Lebanon’s delegation to demand that Israel begin withdrawing from two pilot zones during Tuesday’s Rome talks. A US diplomatic source told Lebanese media that the framework agreement had entered its implementation phase, with the closed-door meeting set to refer its files to technical teams.

Lebanon and Israel signed the US-brokered framework on June 26, providing for Israeli forces to leave “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon before the Lebanese army deploys there, ahead of a broader phased withdrawal. Israel, however, has yet to change its troop posture in southern Lebanon, and ceasefire violations continue. According to Lebanese outlets, Israeli forces on Monday carried out a large demolition in Haddatha, in the Bint Jbeil district, alongside a separate demolition near the southern town of Kfar Tebnit, burned homes in Kounine, and fired phosphorus shells between Houla and Shaqra.

Read more: “Attack on Identity”: Israel damages 55 historic towns in Lebanon

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