Lebanon to begin Israel talks in Rome despite 4K+ killed

Shafaq News- Beirut/ Rome

Israeli attacks have killed 4,324 people and wounded 12,221 in Lebanon since March 2, the Health Ministry reported on Monday, while the two sides are scheduled to start a new round of direct talks in Rome.

President Joseph Aoun instructed Lebanon’s delegation to demand that Israel begin withdrawing from two pilot zones during Tuesday’s Rome talks. A US diplomatic source told Lebanese media that the framework agreement had entered its implementation phase, with the closed-door meeting set to refer its files to technical teams.

استقبل رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون مساء اليوم في قصر بعبدا، رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور نواف سلام وعرض معه الأوضاع العامة في البلاد عموما وفي الجنوب خصوصاً في ضوء استمرار الأعمال العدائية الاسرائيلية. وتطرق البحث إلى انعقاد جولة جديدة من المفاوضات اللبنانية الاميركية… pic.twitter.com/SzahsfReg5 — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 13, 2026

Lebanon and Israel signed the US-brokered framework on June 26, providing for Israeli forces to leave “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon before the Lebanese army deploys there, ahead of a broader phased withdrawal. Israel, however, has yet to change its troop posture in southern Lebanon, and ceasefire violations continue. According to Lebanese outlets, Israeli forces on Monday carried out a large demolition in Haddatha, in the Bint Jbeil district, alongside a separate demolition near the southern town of Kfar Tebnit, burned homes in Kounine, and fired phosphorus shells between Houla and Shaqra.

Read more: “Attack on Identity”: Israel damages 55 historic towns in Lebanon