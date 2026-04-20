Lebanon appoints envoy to lead direct talks with Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon has appointed a delegation, headed by former ambassador to the United States Simon Karam, to conduct bilateral negotiations with Israel, the Lebanese Presidency announced on Monday.

In a statement, the presidency said the talks aim to halt hostilities between both sides, end Israeli occupation, and facilitate the deployment of the Lebanese army along the southern border. “The US President Donald Trump expressed understanding of Lebanon’s demands, and intervened to secure a ceasefire” the statement added, referring to a phone call with Aoun.

رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون لوفد "جبهة السيادة": - المفاوضات الثنائية سيتولاها لبنان من خلال وفد يترأسه السفير سيمون كرم، ولن يشارك احد لبنان في هذه المهمة او يحل مكانه.- خيار التفاوض هدفه وقف الاعمال العدائية وانهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لمناطق جنوبية ونشر الجيش حتى الحدود… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 20, 2026

Earlier, Trump pledged that Israel would halt strikes on Lebanon, stating, "“Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer… They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough.” But since the ceasefire took effect, Israel has carried out large-scale daily explosions in villages where its forces remain deployed in southern Lebanon, according to videos by Israeli military and Lebanese local sources.