US embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately as Israeli strikes pound Beirut

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US embassy in Beirut urged its citizens to leave Lebanon "immediately" due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes targeting Beirut, the Lebanese capital, particularly the southern suburbs.

In a statement posted on its website, the embassy said “Lebanon is currently tracking significant explosions the evening of September 27 in the Dahieh area of southern Beirut,” adding that “the Department of State urges US citizens not to travel to Lebanon. We urge US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available.”

The embassy also recommended that US citizens who choose to stay in Lebanon make contingency plans for emergencies and prepare to shelter in place should the security situation deteriorate further. It specifically urged US citizens in southern Lebanon, near the Syrian border, and in refugee camps to evacuate those areas immediately.

The Israeli military launched intense air raids on parts of Beirut's southern suburbs overnight into Saturday morning. Videos circulating on social media showed large fires and thick plumes of smoke rising from the areas hit, with the destruction continuing until daylight.

In the initial phase of the attack, the Israeli military stated, "We are currently striking buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut where Hezbollah stores anti-ship missiles." A narrative the group denied.

Hundreds of Lebanese families fled the southern suburbs of Beirut overnight from Friday into Saturday amid relentless Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds and warnings to evacuate multiple areas.

The overnight airstrikes followed heavy bombardments on Friday afternoon, during which the Israeli military claimed it hit Hezbollah’s "central headquarters." The strikes fueled speculation about the fate of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, with some Israeli media outlets reporting that he was the intended target.