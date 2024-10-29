Pentagon urges Iran to stand down after Israeli strike, reaffirms strong US support for Israel

Shafaq News/ The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin held a call this week with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, reaffirming America’s “ironclad commitment to Israel's security and support for its right to defend itself.”

According to the US Department of Defense statement, Austin stressed that “Iran should not respond to Israel's strikes but should instead consider this the end of the two-nation exchange.”

The statement continued to emphasize that, “The United States well-postured to defend its forces, facilities and partners in the region and remains determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding conflict in the region.”

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh echoed this stance, telling reporters, “We believe that this should be the end of this tit-for-tat.” Singh added “We don't think that Iran should or needs to respond. On Oct. 1, Iran launched the 200 ballistic missiles that were targeting civilian population centers. Israel's response was targeted at military targets. We see this as a way to off-ramp.”

"The secretary also discussed the opportunities that now exist to use diplomacy to dial down tensions in the region, including a hostage release and cease-fire deal in Gaza and an agreement in Lebanon that allows civilians on both sides of the blue line to return safely to their homes," Singh said.