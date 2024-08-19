Israeli Security Minister warns of "unstoppable regional war" as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant warned of an imminent "unstoppable regional war" involving Hezbollah and Iran if a Gaza ceasefire deal is not reached.

Gallant's warning came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel as part of US efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and secure a hostage exchange. Blinken, in remarks, stated, "The talks are at a critical moment, and both Hamas and Israel must not derail the negotiation efforts."

Gallant urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to convene a full cabinet discussion on the Gaza ceasefire agreement rather than limiting the deliberations to the current war cabinet, which includes Netanyahu, Gallant, Minister Ron Dermer, and Knesset member Aryeh Deri.

Israeli Channel 12 reported Gallant's insistence on a broader discussion, stating, "The deliberations on the deal carry significant national importance, extending beyond the conditions for the return of hostages and touching on the potential escalation into a regional war."

Gallant warned, "Israel stands at a strategic crossroads. Without an agreement, there is an increasing risk of military escalation, ultimately leading to an unstoppable regional war involving Hezbollah and Iran."

He added, "Therefore, the authority over how negotiations proceed should rest with the full cabinet."

Currently, the full cabinet is only expected to approve the final agreement, should one be reached. However, Gallant has reportedly urged Netanyahu twice—first on Thursday and again on Sunday, in the presence of three senior security officials—to hold discussions with the entire government, citing "the potential implications."

Netanyahu has yet to agree to Gallant's request.