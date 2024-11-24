Israel approves US mediation to continue ceasefire talks with Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israel has given the green light for US mediators to continue discussions with Lebanon aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

The talks will focus on the operational freedom of the Israeli military along the Syrian-Lebanese border, with Israel reportedly seeking assurances from Washington regarding its ability to act in the event of violations of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

This development comes as Israeli Army Radio reported that Hezbollah launched more than 350 rockets from southern Lebanon targeting various regions in Israel including regions in Upper Galilee, Galilee panhandle, Tel Aviv, and Ashdod.

The Lebanese group later posted an image on its official channels, with the caption: "Beirut vs Tel Aviv," about the ongoing military exchanges between the two sides.

On Sunday evening, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders to residents of several buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed on X that the Israeli army instructed residents in specific buildings across the districts of Al-Hadath, Haret Hreik, Al-Ghobeiry, and Burj al-Barajneh to evacuate immediately and maintain a distance of at least 500 meters from the designated areas.

By 10:30 p.m. local time in Beirut, Israeli airstrikes had targeted nine out of the twelve sites listed in the evacuation warnings.