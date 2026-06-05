US deal hinges on release of frozen Iranian assets, says Iran's Rezaei

Shafaq News- Tehran

Any agreement with the United States depends on the release of Iranian assets under US sanctions, Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, stated on Friday.

In remarks to CNN, Rezaei clarified that the agreement depends on the United States releasing $24 billion of Iran’s frozen funds.

Earlier, Rezaei stated that US President Donald Trump “wants to pressure us into accepting his conditions while keeping our conditions ambiguous,” adding that “the current draft memorandum of understanding being negotiated to end the war between Iran and the United States contains ambiguous issues that require clarification.”