Iran presses US to honor commitments in signed MoU

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will use the talks in Switzerland to push for US implementation of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei remarked on Sunday, stressing that "implementing any document is more important than simply signing it."

Ahead of the first formal session between US and Iranian negotiators at Bürgenstock resort, Baqaei indicated that additional meetings would take place in the afternoon, alongside separate talks between the Iranian delegation and representatives from Qatar and Pakistan, which are mediating the discussions.

Iranian outlets previously reported that the official session, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT), will focus on implementing the first clause of the MoU, which calls for an end to the war, particularly in Lebanon. Tehran has repeatedly maintained that progress depends on addressing the situation in Lebanon.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, voiced confidence that the results of the negotiations would soon become visible, describing the agreement reached as beneficial for Iran.

"Washington demands that we do not acquire a nuclear weapon, and the late Supreme Leader consistently stressed that we were not seeking one," he noted, asserting that US President Donald Trump's approach toward the Iranian people has shifted significantly.