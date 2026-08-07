Baghdad orders strict vehicle checks nationwide

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's authorities ordered all security posts to intensify vehicle inspections and take legal action against any driver found transporting prohibited items, including weapons, explosives, or other illegal materials, a source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The latest directive came less than 24 hours after the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, instructed security forces nationwide to raise their alert level and combat readiness and cancel leave for commanders and unit leaders.

Read more: Iraq under pressure as neighbors threaten to strike factions

Another Shafaq News source said on August 6 that the heightened measures are linked to the decision to restrict weapons to state institutions and end the activities of armed factions by September 30. The precautionary measures coincide with the expiry of a deadline set by armed factions for the Iraqi government to take a position toward Saudi Arabia on the July 29 strikes, as well as preparations to carry out new arrests of suspects in corruption cases.

Read more: SCOOP: Iraqi deal pauses armed factions retaliation against Saudi Arabia