Iraq raises security alert as factions' deadline expires

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's security and military forces across all branches have been placed on heightened alert nationwide, following orders issued by senior command, multiple security sources told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The orders included canceling leave for commanders and officers and keeping them on standby.

These precautionary measures coincide with the expiration of the August-6 deadline set by armed factions for the Iraqi government to take a position on Saudi Arabia, the sources added, as well as preparations for new arrest operations targeting suspects in corruption cases.

Read more: Iraq under regional pressure as neighbors threaten to strike Iran-aligned factions

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq had set a deadline expiring Thursday, demanding on July 29 that the government take action against Saudi Arabia over the targeting of sites belonging to armed factions, and warning they would respond if Baghdad failed to take a position.

Heightened readiness is also linked to the State Administration Coalition's decision to restrict weapons to official state institutions and end armed factions' activity by September 30, the sources explained.

“Security agencies have already begun taking field-level precautions in anticipation of any emergency or friction that could escalate into armed confrontation in the coming period.”

The State Administration Coalition said on Wednesday that parties engaging in behavior that threatens the country's security outside official institutions are "outlaws who must be fought," warning that any armed activity after September 30, 2026 would fall under the provisions of the anti-terrorism law.

Read more: Iraq's September deadline undercuts armed factions' case for weapons