Disarming factions contingent on Coalition withdrawal, Iraqi PM says

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday linked the disarmament of armed factions to the presence of the US-led Global coalition in Iraq, reaffirming that the plan for the coalition’s withdrawal by September 2026 remains in place.

In an interview with Reuters, al-Sudani said Iraq is committed to placing all weapons under state control but added that such efforts “will not succeed as long as there is a US-led coalition in Iraq.”

The prime minister said the threat posed by ISIS has significantly diminished, describing Iraq’s security situation as stable. “Give me an excuse for the presence of 86 countries,” he remarked, referring to the number of states participating in the coalition formed to combat ISIS.

Al-Sudani described the disarmament of non–state groups as “a shared demand,” adding that a clear program for doing so will be implemented after the coalition’s departure. He said the factions could integrate into official security forces or take part in political life by laying down their arms.

“Iraq’s stance is clear on maintaining security and stability. The state institutions have the authority to decide on matters of war and peace, and no party can drag Iraq into conflict,” al-Sudani added.

Regarding economic relations with the United States, the prime minister highlighted ongoing contracts with American companies, particularly in the gas sector. He noted that Iraq currently burns natural gas worth between $4 and $5 billion annually while importing gas valued at around $4 billion each year. “These are flawed policies, and our government is working to find solutions,” he said.

Al-Sudani also expressed confidence that his political bloc, Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development Coalition), will achieve a major victory in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections on November 11, saying he aims to secure a second term in office. “We want to continue this approach.”