Iraq to construct power stations of 48,000 MW output

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity has launched a comprehensive plan to build power plants with a combined capacity of 48,000 megawatts, following the conclusion of agreements with several international companies.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Mousa al-Abadi said the contracts were signed with major global firms, including Vernova, Siemens, and Shanghai Electric, and include provisions for long-term maintenance.

He noted that cooperation is now taking place directly with original manufacturers rather than intermediaries — a shift expected to simplify procedures, speed up implementation, and strengthen the performance of Iraq’s power grid.

Al-Abadi also highlighted the adoption of a long-term servicing program in coordination with international partners from previous projects, designed to maintain system reliability, boost operational efficiency, and lower generation station upkeep costs.

The initiative is scheduled to unfold over three to five years, covering technical assessments of load distribution, identification of suitable plant locations, and securing the fuel required for production.

According to al-Abadi, the ministry also aims to diversify energy sources while upgrading existing infrastructure to meet rising demand driven by Iraq’s population growth and expanding economy.

Iraq currently generates approximately 28,000 MW of electricity, while peak summer demand can exceed 55,000 MW, leading to frequent power outages and reliance on private diesel generators.

Historically, Iraq has relied on electricity and gas imports from Iran to supplement its domestic supply. However, these imports have been subject to disruptions due to US sanctions and regional tensions, highlighting the urgency of developing more resilient, homegrown energy solutions.