Iraq ranks 7th globally for cheapest electricity in 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked seventh globally and second among Arab nations for the lowest electricity prices in 2025, according to new data from GlobalPetrolPrices, an economic monitoring platform.

Out of 142 countries surveyed, Iraq’s residential electricity rate held steady at $0.015 per kilowatt-hour, with commercial rates at $0.046—unchanged from 2024.

Globally, Iran topped the list with the cheapest electricity at $0.004 per kilowatt-hour, followed by Ethiopia ($0.005), Sudan and Cuba ($0.006), Angola ($0.013), and Kyrgyzstan ($0.014).

At the other end of the spectrum, Bermuda recorded the highest electricity costs worldwide at $0.487 per kilowatt-hour, trailed by Ireland at $0.449.

Among Arab countries, Sudan led in affordability, followed by Iraq, Syria ($0.016), Egypt ($0.022), Oman ($0.026), Qatar ($0.032), and Algeria ($0.041).