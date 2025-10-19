Iraq activates 400-kV transmission line to boost power supply

Shafaq News – Maysan

Iraq has brought a new 400-kilovolt transmission line online between Maysan and Amarah, a 52-kilometer link designed to improve electricity delivery in the south and strengthen the national grid.

Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadhil said the line, which includes 119 towers and a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, will stabilize voltage and enhance supply to consumers across southern and central provinces. He added that it completes four high-voltage lines inaugurated in August by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to connect the southern and central Euphrates regions.

The line forms part of a 412-kilometer ultra-high-voltage network stretching through Basra, al-Nasiriyah, Samawah, al-Diwaniyah, Maysan, and Wasit, supported by 960 towers linking Iraq’s main southern provinces.

Iraq continues to face chronic power shortages, with peak demand often outstripping supply by more than 8,000 megawatts. The country has relied heavily on Iranian gas and electricity, but frequent disruptions have pushed Baghdad to diversify.

Read more: Billion slost, power gone: Iraq's energy crisis explodes

In July, the Eco Iraq Observatory warned that summer demand could reach 50,000 to 55,000 megawatts, while actual generation remains around 28,000 — barely half the power needed nationwide.