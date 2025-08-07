Iraq hits historic electricity milestone

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has reached a record level of electricity production, generating 28,000 megawatts (MW) for the first time, the Ministry of Electricity announced on Thursday.

Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel credited the achievement to a multi-pronged strategy involving long-term maintenance contracts, modernization of power plants, installation of advanced cooling systems, and partial reliance on imported fuel. “Despite challenges, we reached this production peak through careful planning."

To address rising demand—particularly during peak summer months when national consumption can exceed 55,000 MW—the government signed generation agreements with GE Vernova and Siemens, totaling 38,000 MW. Talks are also ongoing with Shanghai Electric to add another 10,000 MW.

The push for energy independence has gained added urgency following the expiration of a US waiver earlier this year, which previously permitted Iraq to import electricity and natural gas from Iran.