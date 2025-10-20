Iraq's al-Sudani urges factions to disarm or join politics

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Monday that armed groups in Iraq must either join the country’s security institutions or transition to political activity.

During a meeting with a group of Arab and international journalists in Baghdad, al-Sudani reaffirmed that the approach is agreed upon and is being implemented.

Read more: Iraq: US security warning highlights risk of Shiite factions confrontation

Regarding the appointment of US President Donald Trump’s special Envoy to Iraq, Mark Safaya, he described it as a positive step, especially given his Iraqi origins.

Al-Sudani also addressed a broad range of political, economic, and regional issues, including the reduction of the budget deficit and Iraq’s coordination with Syria in combating ISIS and drug trafficking.