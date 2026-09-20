Shafaq News- Paris

France condemned Iran’s closure of a French language center in Tehran on Sunday and said it would summon the Iranian ambassador and take further measures in response.

The French Foreign Ministry described the move against the embassy-affiliated center as unjustifiable and unacceptable.

Iranian judicial authorities earlier ordered the French Language Center in Tehran sealed, accusing it of “illegal activities.”

Iranian authorities said the center had continued operating without the required license despite repeated warnings and accused it of activities contrary to Iranian culture and national security.

The French Language Center has operated in Tehran for more than 20 years, offering French courses, examinations and other language services.