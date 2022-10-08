France urges its nationals to leave Iran

Shafaq News/ France urged its nationals to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions.

"Any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention, and unfair trial," the French foreign ministry said on its website.

This week, France lashed out at Iran for "dictatorial practices" and taking two of its citizens' hostage after a video aired on Thursday in which they appeared to confess to spying, amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has tied to foreign foes.

