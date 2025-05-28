EU sanctions Syrian factions over Coast massacres

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the European Union imposed sanctions on three Syrian factions and two of their commanders, citing their involvement in deadly sectarian violence that swept parts of Syria in March.

According to the EU’s Official Journal, the sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans, targeting what the bloc described as “arbitrary crimes” and acts of torture committed during attacks in several coastal cities and towns.

The sanctioned groups—Sultan Murad, Suleiman Shah, and Hamza Division—were accused of orchestrating and carrying out atrocities. Commanders Mohammad Hussein al-Jassem (Suleiman Shah) and Saif Boullad Abu Bakr (Hamza) were named for “serious human rights violations.”

Earlier, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that over 1,700 people, mostly from the Alawite community, were killed during violence on March 7–8.

In a parallel move, the EU also lifted its broader economic sanctions on Syria following a political agreement reached by foreign ministers last week.

However, the EU Council said it would maintain restrictions on Assad-linked entities and measures tied to national security while keeping the door open for further targeted actions.