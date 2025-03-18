Germany pledges €300 million aid for Syria

Shafaq News/ Germany has pledged €300 million ($326 million) in additional aid to Syria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Monday.

The commitment was made at the ninth edition of the Brussels Conference, "Standing with Syria: Meeting the Needs for a Successful Transition." Baerbock explained that the funds would be directed through the United Nations and various organizations to support Syria's peace process and provide assistance to its people and the wider region. Over half of the aid will go directly to Syrians, bypassing the country's transitional government.

The German Foreign Ministry outlined that the funding will address critical needs, including food assistance, healthcare, emergency shelters, and protection for vulnerable groups. It will also support refugees and host communities in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkiye.

In addition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced nearly €2.5 billion in aid for 2025 and 2026, aimed at supporting Syria’s transition and socio-economic recovery. She reaffirmed the EU’s long-term commitment to Syria’s path forward.

Moreover, Baerbock stressed the importance of an inclusive political process, declaring, “As Europeans, we stand together for the Syrian people, for a free and peaceful Syria.” She also called on Syria’s transitional government to investigate the killings of hundreds of civilians in Alawite-majority villages and hold those responsible accountable.