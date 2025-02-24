Syria welcomes EU suspension of sanctions: "a beginning of broader dialogue"

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the European Union's decision to suspend some sanctions against Damascus, calling it a "positive development."

In a statement, the ministry explained that the EU's decision includes the suspension of sectoral measures in energy, including oil, gas, electricity, and the transport sector. The ministry described the move as "the beginning of a broad dialogue."

"This decision represents a positive development in alleviating the economic suffering of the Syrian people and signals progress toward constructive engagement between Syria and the international community," the statement read.

The EU decision also removed five institutions from its sanctions list, including the Industrial Bank, the People's Credit Bank, the Savings Bank, the Agricultural Cooperative Bank, and Syrian Arab Airlines. It also eased restrictions on the Syrian central bank.

Additionally, the ministry noted the introduction of exemptions to allow financial transactions necessary for energy and transport sectors, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction efforts, alongside the indefinite extension of current humanitarian exemptions.

It also mentioned new exceptions regarding the use of individuals in relation to the ban on luxury goods exports to Syria.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working with all countries and parties striving for economic stability and development, free from collective sanctions and politically motivated restrictions.

During a broad European meeting held in Brussels, EU member states agreed to suspend a range of sanctions on Syria, including those related to energy, transport, and construction sectors.

However, the EU maintained a series of sanctions related to former President Bashar al-Assad's regime, including those targeting arms trade, dual-use goods for military and civilian purposes, surveillance programs, and the international trade of Syrian cultural heritage goods.

European ministers emphasized that they would continue monitoring the situation in Syria to ensure the appropriateness of the sanctions suspension.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed the suspension of sanctions, stating, "We will lift sanctions on energy, transport, and Syrian banks during today's meeting."