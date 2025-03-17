EU pledges €2.5 billion for Syria

Shafaq News/ European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that the EU would commit nearly €2.5 billion for 2025 and 2026 to aid Syria's transition process and socio-economic recovery.

The announcement came during the ninth edition of the Brussels Conference, titled Standing with Syria: Meeting the Needs for a Successful Transition, with the participation of Syria’s transitional authorities, hosted by the European Union.

For 2025, the EU raised its pledge from €560 million to €720.5 million, expanding its support for Syria's population and Syrian refugees, as well as vulnerable host communities in Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq. Additionally, the EU committed €600 million for 2026 for these countries and pledged €1.1 billion for Syrian refugees and vulnerable host communities in Turkiye for both 2025 and 2026.

The event aimed to enhance coordination and efficiency among international partners and UN agencies to ensure that assistance supports Syria’s recovery, emphasizing that the effort must remain both Syrian-led and Syrian-owned.

For his part, Syrian FM Asaad Al-Shibani called for the lifting of sanctions and for reconstruction, adding, "The stability of Syria positively impacts the stability of the region and the world."