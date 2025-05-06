Syrian asylum applications in EU hit decade low

Shafaq News/ The number of asylum applications submitted by Syrians in the European Union has dropped to its lowest level in over a decade, according to the EU Asylum Agency (EUAA).

According to the agency’s Monday report, in February 2025, Syrians filed approximately 5,000 asylum requests across the 27 EU member states, along with Switzerland and Norway—a 34% decrease compared to January.

EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner said the latest data highlights “how crucial stability in other regions is for Europe.”

The UN noted that hundreds of thousands of Syrians have returned home since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024.

The total number of asylum applications received by the EU, Norway, and Switzerland in February stood at around 69,000, continuing a downward trend that began in October 2024.

Syrians, once the largest group of asylum seekers, fell to third place, behind Venezuelans and Afghans.

France received the highest number of applications, followed by Spain and Germany—the latter long considered the main destination for asylum seekers.