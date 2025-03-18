Brussels conference: Donors pledge + $6B aid for Syria

Shafaq News/ International donors pledged €5.8 billion ($6.3 billion) in aid for Syria at a Brussels conference on Monday, but the total fell short of last year’s commitments as US funding declines.

The commitment was made at the ninth edition of the Brussels Conference, “Standing with Syria: Meeting the Needs for a Successful Transition.” The European Union led the pledges, contributing nearly €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) to support Syrians inside the country and in neighboring states.

Germany and the UK also made significant contributions of $330 million and $210 million, respectively. However, overall commitments were down from the €7.5 billion promised at last year’s conference.

US representative Natasha Franceschi did not specify new American funding, instead calling for other nations to take on a greater share. “During the last 14 years, the United States has provided more assistance for the Syrian people than any other nation, more than $18.3 billion,” she said. “We will continue to provide certain assistance in line with US policies and laws, but we also now expect that other nations are going to help shoulder the financial burden.”

For the first time, Syria’s transitional government participated in the conference, with Syrian FM Asaad Al-Shibani urging donors to increase aid and ease sanctions.