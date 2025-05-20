Sanctions off: EU hopes to spur Syria's economic revival

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the European Union announced the reversal of all economic sanctions on Syria to “facilitate” economic recovery, days after a similar move by the United States.

The decision will restore Syria’s access to global financial systems and unfreeze central bank assets, while core restrictions, such as the arms embargo and a ban on dual-use equipment, will remain.

“The aim is to ease pressure on the Syrian people, not to endorse Damascus,” a senior EU official said. “Measures could be reinstated if commitments on minority rights and democratic reforms are not upheld.”

New targeted sanctions will also be imposed on Syrian officials accused of inciting ethnic violence, following recent attacks on the country’s Alawite minority.

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani welcomed the decision in a statement on X, calling it “a historic achievement” and crediting it with paving the way for “stability, security, and growth.”

The Syrian civil war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions.