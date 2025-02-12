Syrian FM: Sanctions ease still insufficient to support development

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syrian Transitional Government Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani, addressed international sanctions and Syria’s evolving diplomatic relations during the World Government Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Shibani indicated at a panel that Syria’s new authorities face numerous domestic and external challenges, noting that “the Syrian people have overcome their greatest challenge and achieved freedom.”

He urged international support for Syria and called on the European Union and the United States to lift sanctions, arguing that current exemptions remain insufficient to meet the Syrian people’s aspirations for development.

On regional ties, the FM called Syria’s relationship with Jordan strong, noting that security threats, including drug smuggling, had been neutralized. He also emphasized respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and described ties with Iraq as formal and based on mutual respect.

Regarding Russia and Iran, Al-Shibani acknowledged the complexity of relations, citing their past support for the Assad regime as a source of deep wounds for the Syrian people. “There are scars and pain that must be addressed,” and Syria’s future engagement with Moscow and Tehran would depend on a clear and transparent policy, he added.