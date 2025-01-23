Kurdistan and Syria hold first official meeting at World Economic Forum

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, held a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to a statement by the Kurdish government, the discussions focused on the latest developments in Syria, ways to strengthen bilateral relations, and the current regional situation.

Prime Minister Barzani said that “ensuring peace and stability in Syria is a top priority for us, expressing the region's readiness to offer all forms of support and assistance to Syrian people,” the statement added.

For his part, the Syrian FM provided an overview of the new situation in Syria and “the efforts being made by the new administration to restore security and stability and provide public services to citizens.”

He emphasized that the Kurds are an integral, foundational component of Syria, assuring that their rights will be safeguarded and protected.

Al-Shibani also invited the Kurdish PM to visit Damascus, expressing hope to see him in Syria soon.

Both sides agreed on the need to protect the rights of all components in Syria, including the Kurdish people.

“The meeting praised President Barzani's efforts in bringing together the Kurdish parties to maintain security and stability in Syria,” the statement concluded.