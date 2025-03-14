Syrian FM: Syria seeks stronger ties with Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani, emphasized that the Al-Sharaa administration aims to strengthen its relationship with Iraq, highlighting the importance of fostering closer ties between the two sides.

In a press conference held in Baghdad alongside his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, Al-Shibani stated that both nations should collaborate to reject any external interference dictating their actions, noting that “Syria is facing the challenge of rebuilding.” He further acknowledged that the path ahead would not be easy but expressed confidence that both Damascus and Baghdad would emerge stronger from this phase.

Al-Shibani continued, “We are committed to facilitating the movement of goods, services, and investment with Iraq. The purpose of our visit is to enhance trade exchanges and eliminate barriers between our two countries. A strong partnership with Iraq will make Damascus more resilient against foreign interventions.”

Earlier today, Al-Shibani arrived in Baghdad, where he met with President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and is scheduled to hold discussions with Parliamentary Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.

On February 27, Iraqi government sources told Shafaq News about Al-Shibani’s planned visit to Baghdad in March. They confirmed that the visit had been postponed due to security concerns on the Syrian side, as well as “some Iraqi statements that negatively impacted the timing.”