Iraq pledges support for Syria's sovereignty

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to Syria's unity and the protection of its religious and cultural diversity in talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani who arrived in Baghdad earlier today.

According to the PM’s office, Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's “unwavering support” for Syria's sovereignty and the right of all Syrian factions to determine their future. He reiterated that Syria's security and stability are “critical to regional peace” and called for continued political and security dialogues between the two nations.

Al-Sudani stressed the need for a political process that safeguards Syria's social fabric and religious tolerance, condemning any actions that undermine the nation's sacred beliefs and traditions. He also rejected foreign interference in Syrian affairs, particularly in light of the ongoing occupation of parts of Syrian territory.

The PM further expressed Iraq's willingness to support Syria’s reconstruction and collaborate on efforts to combat terrorism and counter sectarian divisions.